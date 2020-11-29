30 Afghan security operatives die during car bombing

No fewer than 30 security personnel were killed and 24 others sustained varying degrees of injury after a car bomb explosion that tore through a province in Afghanistan.

The blast which happened in the Afghanistan’s central province of Ghazni on Sunday morning was said to have targeted a compound of the public protection force in the province.

Confirming the development, the Afghan Interior Ministry said that the blast was targeted at a wing of the Afghan security forces and that it damaged civilian residences around the compound.

Briefing newsmen on Sunday, the ministry’s spokesperson, Tariq Arian, said that given the intensity and location of the blast, there could be more casualties from the incident area.

Also, the Director, Ghazni provincial hospital, Baz Hemat, confirmed that said 30 bodies and 24 injured people had been transported to the hospital, adding that “all of the victims are security personnel.”

As at the time of filing this report, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It would be recalled that Afghanistan has seen a spate of car bombings over the last few months, despite peace talks being under way between negotiation teams of the insurgent Taliban and the government in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Violence in the country, at war for two decades, remains unacceptably high, foreign governments and institutions say, calling for an immediate ceasefire between the Afghan government and Taliban.

Another bombing on Sunday, in the eastern province of Zabul, targeting a top provincial official, killed at least one person and injured 23, said Gul Syaal, the spokesman for the province’s governor.