3-year-old girl fall inside well, dies in Lagos

It was a sad day for the family of Jebose last night after their three-year-old daughter, Seyi Jebose lifeless body was recovered from a well in their Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos residence.

As gathered, the late Jebose fell through the rusty cover into the well while playing in the compound where she resides with her parents around 7 pm on Saturday night.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the Jebose remains was recovered from the well by combined efforts of the Lagos State Fire Service and Nigeria Police Force, Alagolo Division, officials.

LASEMA, through a statement by its Head, Public Affairs, Nosa Okunbor, said that the girl which was confirmed dead on arrival at Solad Hospital in Ipaja was handed over to her family members and police officers led by Inspector Abumere.

