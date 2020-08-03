3 Gambian ministers test positive to COVID-19



Barely five days after Gambian President, Adams Barrow, and his Vice, Isatou Touray, tested positive to corona virus, three of his ministers have been placed under isolation for being also infected with the virus.



As gathered, the three public officeholders including finance Ministe, Mambureh Njie, that of Energy, Fafa Sanyang, and as well as Agriculture, Amie Fabureh, were said to unknowingly have come in contact with people who were infected with the virus that transmitted it to them.



Through a statement released over the weekend from office of the country’s president, it was reported that both Borrow and his vice were earlier put under isolation for two weeks and that the ministers too have been recommended to also go indoor for couple of weeks.



It would be recalled that Gambia reported 498 cases of COVID-19 within period of the virus outbreak in the country, with nine deaths, and it has remain only west African nation with lowest of the virus cases.

