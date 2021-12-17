3 die, 2 injure during auto crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed dead and others sustaining varying degrees of injuries when two vehicles collided around the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway interchange.

As gathered, the unfortunate accident, which occurred at about 7. 02 a.m. on Friday morning involved four male adults and a lady waiting by the roadside to board a vehicle.

Confirming the development, the Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, said that the lady, who was hit by one of the vehicles involved in the accident, died instantly.

Briefing journalist in Ota, Umar said two others who sustained various degrees of injuries have been taken to nearby hospital for proper

Umar explained that the unfortunate accident, which occurred at about 7. 02 a.m. involved four male adults and a lady waiting by the roadside to board a vehicle.

He explained that in the course of making a U-turn at interchange on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a Lexus ‘Tokunbo,’ used vehicle, with no registration number rammed into a Toyota Tundra pick-up with registration number AGL 254HB.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the survivors are receiving treatment at the same hospital,” he said.

The sector Commander, who blamed the accident on speeding and dangerous driving, cautioned motorists against speed violation and other critical offences, especially with the increase in vehicular movement at this period.

He also commiserated with the families of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Sagama command for more information about the crash.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

