2face, wife part ways 12yrs after marriage

Nigerian Singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly Tuface, has dissolved his 12 years marriage with spouse Annie Macaulay over unresolved marital issues.

Tuface, who made this shocking revelation after all efforts to resolve their differences, proved abortive, noted that he and Annie had been separated for some time and had taken steps toward divorce.

In a statement posted on his social media handle on Sunday, the music legend announced that he would issue a press release in the coming days, providing a full and unfiltered account of the events leading up to the end of his marriage.

According to him, “I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now, and currently filed Divorce”

“I would grant a press release soon to say my story.. not because it is anyone’s right to know about my personal life but because I love my people and I need them to know my innocence or offence”

The couple, who share two wonderful children, Isabel and Olivia, had been a beloved fixture in the Nigerian entertainment industry for many years.

Despite their high-profile marriage, they had always seemed to navigate the challenges of fame and family with ease, presenting a united front to the world.

However, behind the scenes, it appears that their relationship had been struggling to stay afloat.

With the news of their divorce now out in the open, fans and friends of the couple are left to wonder what could have been done to save their marriage