2baba’s lover loses minority leader seat from Edo assembly

The member of the Edo State House of Assemblt Natasha Osawuru, who is also the lover to Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, has lost her position as a minority leader of the parliamentary body.

Osawuru, representing the Egor constituency under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was dismissed following a shift in power within the house after four of her party members defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Aside from Natasha, two other lawmakers, Charity Aiguobarueghian and Yekini Idaiye, holding the office of majority leader and Chief Whip, were stripped of their positions.

This leadership reshuffle was prompted by a formal notification from the acting chairman of the state’s APC chapter, Jarret Tenebe, informing the assembly of the party’s new majority status.

Consequently, Speaker Ibhamawu Agbebaku announced the appointment of new APC leaders: Ibhamawu Aigbokhan as majority leader, Addeh Isibor as deputy leader, and Lecky Hussein Mustapha as the new chief whip.

Agbebaku added that the PDP leadership would soon submit a list of nominees for the remaining principal positions while indicating that his position, as well as that of the deputy speaker, could be subject to review.