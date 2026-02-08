2baba rates Burna Boy ahead Davido, Wizkid

Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia, popularly called 2Baba, has named Burna Boy as the leading Afrobeats artist in Nigeria and globally, putting him ahead of fellow superstars David Adeleke, also known as Davido, and Ibrahim Balogun, Wizkid.

Speaking on the Mic On Podcast, 2Baba praised Burna Boy’s influence and international reach, describing him as “on top of the game right now.”

While acknowledging the achievements of all three artists, he emphasized that Burna Boy currently stands out in both musical creativity and global presence, saying Different artists have different styles.”

2Baba said. “My view comes from a broader understanding of the music world rather than personal success or direct comparison of numbers.”

Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid are widely regarded as the “Big Three” of Nigerian Afrobeats. Burna Boy has recently achieved impressive global milestones, including being the most-streamed African artist on Spotify in 2025, with nearly two billion streams. His global tours and international chart success have further strengthened his position.

Wizkid, meanwhile, made history as the first African artist to surpass eight billion streams on Spotify, underscoring his vast international fan base. Davido continues to maintain a strong presence in the music scene, frequently featuring in global collaborations and playlists.

2Baba’s remarks have sparked renewed discussion among fans and industry watchers about how to measure leadership in Afrobeats. While some focus on streaming numbers and awards, others highlight cultural influence and artistic innovation.

As Afrobeats continues to gain global traction, debates over who leads the genre are expected to persist, reflecting both the competitive nature of the industry and the unique talents of each artist.