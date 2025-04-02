2baba, Natasha storm Abuja court for Edo tribunal verdict

Multiple award-winning singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly called 2baba, and his partner, Natasha Osawaru, have joined other politicians in court for the Edo state governorship tribunal in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

2baba walked into the court premises with Natasha, a house of assembly member in Edo, wearing black attire and dark glasses to hide his identity, while the lawmaker wore a blue attire.

The tribunal is set to deliver judgment on the petitions challenging the declaration of the All Peoples Congress’ (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo, as the winner of the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.

In now-viral footage on Wednesday, Natasha, who is the deputy majority leader of Edo state house of assembly and represents the Egor Constituency, was seen sitting in the courtroom with 2Baba.

The lovebirds’ public appearance came hours after controversial crossdresser Idris Okunneye, popularly called Bobrisky, faulted the lawmaker’s dress sense.

The pair have been in the spotlight since 2Baba announced his split from Annie Idibia in January. The singer also confirmed his relationship with Natasha a few days later.

In February, the ‘African Queen’ singer proposed to the lawmaker while insisting their relationship had nothing to do with his separation from Annie.

The lawmaker also recently updated her Instagram bio to include the singer’s surname. She now identifies as “Honourable Natasha Idibia”.

Natasha’s move came after Annie dropped the singer’s surname and reverted back to her maiden name “Annie Uwana Macaulay”.