2baba, Natasha dedicate son in church

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, have officially dedicated their baby in a heartfelt church ceremony attended by family and close friends.

The intimate ceremony saw the couple walking hand in hand to the altar, carrying their baby as prayers were offered over the child.

Video clips circulating online on Thursday captured the touching moment, with the officiating minister praying for the baby’s health, protection, and future.

The dedication marks one of the first public appearances for the child and represents a significant personal milestone for the couple, who welcomed their baby boy in November 2025, a few months after their traditional wedding.

2Baba, known for hits such as “African Queen,” has remained in the public eye for both his music and personal life. Despite past controversies, he and Natasha appeared fully focused on celebrating their growing family during the ceremony.

Fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to congratulate the couple, sharing messages of joy and prayers for the baby.