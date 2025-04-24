2Baba, Natasha announce wedding date, others

Nigerian multiple awards winning singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly called “2Baba” and Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, have concluded plans to hold their traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Benin City, Edo State capital.

The couple’s relationship became public following 2Baba’s announcement of his separation from the former wife, Annie Macaulay, ending over a decade of marriage between them.

Thew announcement on Thursday came barely four months after the artiste and the former wife parted ways over inability to resolve marital issues that have attracted intervention of many musicians, Nollywood actors and actresses.

Since the divorce, 2Baba has introduced Natasha to his hometown and Idoma traditional leaders, signaling a significant step in legitimizing their union, while Annie has also returned to event scenes, attending parties and others activities that she had stopped after the marital issues started.

Natasha Osawaru, born on November 14, 1994, is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and represents the Egor Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly. She is also the granddaughter of Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the Esama of the Kingdom of Benin.

The forthcoming traditional wedding has garnered significant attention, marking a new chapter in both 2Baba’s personal life and the Nigerian entertainment scene.