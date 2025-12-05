2Baba blames family for marital crisis rumors

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has accused some members of his family of fueling rumours about a crisis in his marriage, warning that the rumours are putting his wife, Natasha Osawaru, at risk.

In a video message, 2Baba said the situation had “gotten dangerously out of hand,” noting that Natasha had been receiving hate messages and threats as a result of the ongoing controversy.

The singer explained that while some of his relatives claim they are trying to protect him, their actions have instead worsened public scrutiny and created unnecessary tension around his home.

He insisted that certain narratives being pushed online were false and driven by family disagreements.

The controversy reportedly intensified after clips from a recent Instagram Live session involving the couple went viral, prompting renewed speculation about the state of their relationship.

Earlier reports also claimed that the pair had an argument during a trip to the United Kingdom that drew police attention, further raising public concern.

2Baba, however, appealed to the public and his supporters to stop spreading unverified claims, stressing that ordinary marital issues had been exaggerated into damaging rumours.

He dismissed allegations of mental instability and denied posting a widely circulated “Help me” message attributed to him.

The singer also rejected earlier claims by former managers accusing Natasha of controlling his personal and professional life, describing such accusations as part of the misinformation fueling the crisis.

As the situation continues to draw attention, 2Baba urged his family and the public to allow him and his wife resolve their issues privately, warning that continued interference could escalate the matter and jeopardize Natasha’s safety.

Neither his family members nor his former management team have publicly responded to his latest statements.