2baba, Blackface, Faze reunite during Sound Sultan’s tribute night

Barely 14 years after Plantashun Boiz group was dissolved over an unresolved dispute, the three lead artistes, Innocent Idibia popularly called 2baba, Ahmedu Obiabo, known by his stage name as Blackface, and Chibuzor Oji, better known as Faze, have reunited to perform tribute songs for a late artiste, Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi, Also Known As, Sound Sultan.

The trio took to stage to eulogies Sound Sultan who became famous for using his music to speak on the need to eradicate poverty, corruption, bad governance, and other societal ills affecting Nigeria’s development.

During a tribute night held yesterday for the late songwriter, who passed on in the United States (US) after battling cancer, at Terra Kulture in Victoria Island, Lagos State, shelved their differences to eulogies the multiple award-winning singer.

They shared the stage after over a decade that they both met to release an album titled: ‘The Plan B’, and the three artistes took turns to express their displeasure over Sound Sultan’s death through songs.

At the tribute night that lasted for over four hours, the trio including other associates and fans of the deceased artiste sang several of his songs including ‘Jagbajantis’, the track that boosted his fan base and popularity across the country.

As gathered, the tribute night was organised by 2baba, and that he invited the two others considering the relationship between the defunct Plantashun Boiz and Sound Sultan, who was said to be an associate of the group before the trio went their separate ways.

It would be recalled that the Plantashun Boiz group was founded by 2baba, Faze, and Blackface during their college years in Enugu, at the Institute Of Management And Technology (I.M.T).

The group moved down to Lagos where they gained popularity and with the inclusion of new member Faze at the time, they became a formidable team.

It didn’t take long before a chance meeting with Tony Tetuila another Nigerian ex-member of The Remedies led to further exposure of the group and the eventual release of their first album as Plantashun Boiz in the year 2000.

As gathered, the group however split up after the exit of 2baba who wanted a solo career on the platform of Kennis Music at the time, this didn’t go down well with the other members of the group but they moved on and each released their individual single albums first with 2 Face and then Blackface followed by Faze.

