29yrs-old Kano woman allegedly beats stepson to death

A 29-year-old housewife, Jamila Abubakar, has allegedly beaten her seven-years-old stepson, Muhammad Bashir, to death at Tarauni Kasuwa area of Kano State metropolis.

As gathered, the suspect had been in the habit of allegedly assaulting Bashir, a development which security agencies and neighbours had sometimes intervened before the incident.

Confirming the development, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said that Jamila has been arrested over the incident.

The NAPTIP Zonal Commander, Kano State, Shehu Umar, disclosed that the suspect was apprehended on Thursday after she beat her stepson to death at their residence.

Briefing newsmen, he recalled that the Agency had invited the suspect over alleged child abuse after the deceased was rescued from the suspect in the past few months.

“We received information that the deceased rescued few months ago was allegedly clubbed to death by his stepmother.

“On receiving the information, operatives of NAPTIP swung into action and arrested the suspect,” he said.

He added that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect confined the decease in a room without food when they left home for their daily engagements.

“The suspect was invited and the victim rescued by our team. The agency provided shelter and medication to the victim before reuniting him with his father.

“The couple wrote an undertaking that the boy will not be confine again,” noting that they also promised to take care of the child protection and wellbeing when they set out for their normal businesses.”

Umar added that the case has been transferred to the Police Command in Kano for discrete investigation and prosecution.