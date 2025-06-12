290 passengers, pilots, others die in UK-bound plane crash

One passenger has been rescued and 290 others have been confirmed dead after a United Kingdom (UK) bound airplane crashed minutes after leaving the Ahmedabad airport in India.

The lone survivour of the ill-fated plane crash, 40-year-old, Vishwash Ramesh, was identified as a british national returning home, has been on admission in a hospital.

Before the crash, the plane had 242 on board which included 232 passengers and 12 crew members consisting of 169 indians and 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese citizens and one Canadian.

The aircraft which reportedly crashed just few minutes after taking off from the airport hit a hostel building for doctors, causing a large smoke and injuring many.

Eyewitness disclosed that there was a loud noise at the scene leading to unrest and a call to the airport officials.

The Boeing 787 aircraft which departed from Ahmedabad airport at about 1:39 pm on Thursday was under the command of Sumeet Sabharwal, a line training captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience a d First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours.

Ramesh while narrating what transpired after the crash, said: “When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran.