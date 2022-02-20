29-year-old welder dies repairing petrol tank in Kwara

Tragedy has struck in Ilorin, Kwara State capital after a 29-year-old welder simply identified as Ahmed got suffocated, slumped and died while fixing a faulty petrol tank at a fuel station in the state.

The victim was said to have come from Ibadan with his boss for the job but suddenly suffocated while they were performing the maintenance work on a faulty petrol tank at the filling station along Offa garage road in the metropolis.

It was alleged that the casualty was recorded due to alleged carelessness as he embarked on the work without putting on the necessary safety implement.

Confirming the tragedy, the spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said that the incident occurred opposite Adisco office, Ajase-Ipo Road, Ilorin.

Through a statement released on Sunday, Adekunle stated that the body of the expert has been recovered from the tank and handed it over to his boss identified as Abdulbasit Oladimeji.

“A 29-year-old tank installer/maintainer called Ahmed was recovered dead from petrol tank at a popular filling station in Ilorin, capital of Kwara,” the statement read.

“The terrible incident occurred last night at about 19:25hrs, No. 157 Bovas Filling Station opposite Adisco Ajase-Ipo Road, Ilorin.

“The victim man actually came from Ibadan with his boss for the job. While they were performing the maintenance work inside the petrol tank at the filling station, he suddenly got suffocated and eventually died in the tank.

“However, firemen were able to evacuate the body from the tank and handed over to his boss, Mr Abdulbasit Oladimeji.

“Report says the casualty was too careless for his life without putting on the necessary safety gear before he engaged on the work.”

