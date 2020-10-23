29 Lagos, Ogun police officers under detention for murder charges, others

- Atleast 29 officers of the Nigerian Police were currently undergoing trials over alleged murder of citizens, armed robbery, and grievously bodily harm charges in Lagos and Ogun states.
- The 29 officers were either involved in armed rubbery, extra-judicial killings, manslaughter, murder, attempted murder charges among others.
- As stated, the prosecution were in line with both governments commitment toward getting justice for victims of police brutality and other criminal activities from personnel saddled with protecting lives and properties of citizens.
- The Lagos state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, said that 10 policemen are facing murder and attempted murder in various courts.
- He said that seven officers are facing charges of various degrees of manslaughter, three cases of armed robbery, conspiracy and one grievous bodily harm.
- He listed the policemen facing charges to include Inspector Surulere Irede, Sergeant Sunday Ogunyemi, Corporal Ezekiel Babatunde, Ogunyemi Olalekan, Sergeant Gbanwuan Isaac, Aminu Joseph, Sergeant Alechenu Benedict, Sergeant Adebayo Abdullahi, Inspector A. Mohammed, and Mathew Ohansi.
- Others include Sergeant Segun Okun, Capt Adekunle Oluwarotimi, Adamu Dare, Sergeant Mark Argo, Corporal Pepple Boma, Inspector Emmanuel Akpobana, Emmanuel Uyankweke, Akanbi Lookman, Edokhe Omokhue, Afolabi Saka, Monday Gabriel, Yahya Adesina, and Aremu Museliu.
- He added that the government have always been committed to the prosecution of erring security officers and that no efforts would be sparred in getting justice for victims of police brutality.
- Also, the Ogun State Government has disclosed that plans had been concluded to prosecute four officers of the Nigeria Police Force allegedly involved in extra-judicial killings, among other criminal cases across the state.
- It explained that though prosecution of officers bordering on criminal cases would be starting with four policemen, others would be added after charges being filed are concluded.
- The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Akingbolahan Adeniran, listed the police officers to include Okoi Obi, Wasiu Lawal, Inspectors Niyi Ogunsoro and Ahmed Mohammed.
- Through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, Adeniran enjoined residents across the state to monitor the criminal cases against the defendant police officers in line with the government commitment towards getting justice for the deceased.
- “The State v. Inspector Wasiu Lawal – Murder trial coming up for hearing on 10 November 2020 at the Ipokia Division of the High Court of Ogun State.
- “The State v. Okoi Obi – Manslaughter trial coming up for hearing on 2 December 2020 at the Ijebu-Ode Division of the High Court of Ogun State.
- “The State v. Inspector Niyi Ogunsoro – Murder trial at the Abeokuta Division of the High Court of Ogun State. Date of hearing to be communicated.
- “The State v. Inspector Ahmed Mohammed – Murder charge ready to be filed at the Ilaro Division of the High Court of Ogun State. Date of hearing to be communicated after filing,” the statement said.
- Furthermore, the Attorney General urged the citizens to submit petitions or information on human rights abuses by security personnel across the state to the relevant authorities.
