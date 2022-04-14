29 die during boat mishap in Sokoto

No fewer than 29 people have been confirmed to have died after a wooden boat conveying them to cross a Dam suddenly capsized in Dandi Maye district, Sokoto State.

As gathered, the other six passengers aboard the ill-fated boat were said to have been rescued by a search and rescue team after the boat sank around at Gidan Maigana community in the state.

The tragedy which was said to have occurred on Wednesday in Shagari Local Government Area of the state, had six boys and 23 women as victims after the boat capsized.

The victims, who have since been buried according to Islamic rites, were part of the 35 passengers who boarded the boat to cross over a dam in search of firewood for commercial purposes.

Six other passengers were reported to have survived the incident after a search and rescue operation by local divers supported by authorities in the local government.

Confirming the incident, the State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has visited the community and condole with the people over the death of their loved ones.

Tambuwal, meanwhile, appealed to the relatives of the victims to accept the incident as the will of God and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

The people, in their response, urged the state government to help them with better boats, as well as enact laws and regulations to ensure safety measures were adhered to in a bid to forestall a reoccurrence of the incident going forward.

They also pleaded for improved basic infrastructure and other amenities in the society to help improve the well-being of the people of the community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

