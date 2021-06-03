28yrs-old jobless man robs former boss after dismissal 

The Ogun State Police command has arrested a 28-year-old jobless man, identified as Ola Adeoye for allegedly robbing a company, Owoyemi Super Store along Idiroko Road, Sango-Ota, area of the state.

The 28-year-old said to be a former employee of the named company was nabbed after the Sango police station received a distress call at about 1:45 am that the store had been burgled.

Confirming the arrest, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Thursday, said the distress call received led the DPO of Sango/Ota, CSP Godwin Idehai, and his the security officers to the scene.

He said, “On getting to the scene, it was discovered that the two-storey building was broken into through the balcony of the second floor, and the MD’s office had been ransacked, with an attempt to break the company’s safe.”

According to Oyeyemi, after diligent search, the suspect was seen hiding in a water tank, from where he was arrested.

“On interrogation, he confessed being a former staff of the company, and that he was sacked a month ago,” he said.

The PPRO noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered that the suspect be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

