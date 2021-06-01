28 Nigerians COVID-19 patients die across hospitals in 24hrs

No fewer than 28 coronavirus patients in isolation centers across hospitals in Nigeria have been confirmed to have died after contracting the virus in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) statistics revealed.

The statistics released by NCDC further indicated that the COVID-19 casualties were recorded across public and private hospitals in the country between the 30th and 31st of May, 2021.

Before then, the disease control agency had disclosed that only eight patients under isolation had died after contracting the virus across Nigeria between 1st and 30th of May, 2021, after the Federal Government relaxed the guidelines imposed to reduce community transmission.

The 28 deaths recorded, according to NCDC, increased statistics of casualties from 2,063 recorded at the start of last month to 2,099 during end of the month.

Also, the number of patients that were discharged, after two separate coronavirus tests conducted indicated negative, was 2,223, increasing the number from 156, 558 to 158, 781, proving that their bodies were free from the virus that had compelled them to go into isolation.

Meanwhile, the number of persons that contracted the virus across the country within this 24 hours, NCDC said, stood at 203 people, jumping from 166,315 to 166,518, and that they have been placed under isolation.

A further check by The Guild on NCDC statistics also revealed that between 1st and 31st of May, 2021, 1,365 people contracted the disease within the month, increasing from 165, 153 to 166, 518 while 3, 672 COVID-19 patients were discharged, from 155,109 to 158, 518.

Speaking on the statistics released, Head of disease surveillance department, NCDC, Elsie Ilori, in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, explained that the statistics jumped within 24 hours considering the non-release of data from states.

Ilori added that the statistics were released after NCDC mandated that each of the states especially Benue, release statistics of COVID-19 activities within their state.

