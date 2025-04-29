28 babies, 178 other stranded Nigerians return home from Libya

The Lagos Operational Office of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has received 203 stranded Nigerian returnees from Libya at the Muritala Mohammed Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

NEMA, stated that the exercise which was conducted alongside the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), is part of ongoing efforts to assist Nigerian citizens facing difficult conditions in the North African country, ensuring their safe return.

The statement reads: “The returnees comprised 50 males, 96 females, 29 Children and 28 infants. They (returnees) were offered necessary assistance by the International Organisation for Migration with the support of NEMA, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Offices, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Department of State Services, the Port Health Services and the Nigeria Police Force

“There were two medical cases, and the patients were transferred to New Ikeja Hospitals for treatment. After the mandatory profiling and biometric exercise, the returnees were moved to Igando Internally Displaced Persons resettlement centre for further reintegration programme.”