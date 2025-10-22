27yrs old Ekiti man gets life jail over conspiracy, robbery

A 27-year-old man, Alex Peter, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti for conspiracy and armed robbery.

Peter, who appeared before the court, was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and armed robbery.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the prosecution counsel, O.S. Akiwunmi, told the court that the convict contravened the provisions of Section 315 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The charge read: “The defendant and others at large, on May 16, 2022, at Ado Ekiti within the jurisdiction, conspired to commit armed robbery on one Augustine Steven by stealing his red Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AMK 569 UJ and the sum of N15,000 in cash.”

The prosecutor called four witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statements, motorcycle particulars, and other items as exhibits.

In his testimony before the court, the victim, a commercial motorcyclist, said the robbery occurred around 8:45 p.m. along NTA Road, Ado Ekiti, on the said day.

“The defendant stopped me and asked to be taken to Judge’s Quarters. On getting there, he alighted from the motorcycle. I was expecting him to pay, but instead, someone emerged from the bush with a cutlass,” the victim told the court.

“I turned to the passenger, who was already holding an axe. They took N15,000 from me and fled with my motorcycle. I saw the defendant’s face clearly because there was light along the road. I reported the matter at the New Iyin Road Police Station.

“On the third day, I saw the defendant at a restaurant and grabbed him. Some passersby helped me call the police. He initially denied robbing me of my motorcycle, but it was later found in his house during a police search.”

The defendant, however, testified in his own defence through his lawyer, Stanley Okonkwo, and called no witnesses.

In his judgment, Justice Adekunle Adeleye found the defendant guilty of the charges and sentenced him accordingly.

Adeleye stated: “It is in evidence that the defendant himself confessed that he was one of the armed robbers.

“I find the defendant guilty as charged. On the whole, the defendant is hereby sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment for conspiracy and life imprisonment for the offence of armed robbery.”