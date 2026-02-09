27,531 student fail 2025 NABTEB

No fewer than 27,531 candidates failed the 2025 National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) November/December examinations, after not securing the minimum of five credits required for certification, following the release of the result by the board.

The result showed that out of 61,591 candidates who registered for the examinations nationwide, only 34,060 obtained credits in both English Language and Mathematics leaving a significant number unable to meet the benchmark for full certification across the various trade and subject examined.

According to the board, the examination was conducted in 2,079 centres across the country between November 3 and December 6, 2025.

The Registrar and chief executive officer of NABTEB, Mohammed Mohammed disclose this while speaking at the official release of the results in Benin city, Edo state.

He said a total of 61,591 candidates registered for the examinations, comprising 57,444 O-Level candidates and 4,147 A-Level candidates, adding that 34,185 were male, while 27,406 were female.

Mohammed stated the release of the examination results is a significant milestone that reflects the board’s institutional commitment to integrity, transparency and credibility in the conduct of public examinations.

He stated that at the master craft level, candidates enrolled in 13 Engineering Trades, seven Construction Trades, seven Miscellaneous Trades, four Business Trades and three General Education subjects.

“In total, candidates were enrolled in 86 trades and 19 General Education subjects across both ordinary and advanced-level certificate examinations,” he said.

Revealing the examination by trade category, the registrar stated “Engineering Trades recorded a 76.84 per cent performance, with most candidates preferring Electrical Installation and Maintenance Works; Construction Trades achieved 79.32 per cent, with Bricklaying and Blocklaying being the most preferred; Miscellaneous Trades attained 77 per cent performance, with Catering Crafts Practice attracting the most candidates; while Business Trades recorded 52.07 per cent, with Bookkeeping as the most preferred subject.”

He said overall 57.32 per cent of candidates were certified as craftsmen with NBC/NTC certificates, while 56.52 per cent were certified as master craftsmen with ANBC/ANTC certificates.

Additionally, 54,009 candidates obtained five credits and above, with or without English Language and Mathematics, representing 94.74 per cent.

He noted that the performance showed a slight variation when compared to the 2024 November/December NBC/NTC and ANBC/ANTC examination results, where 29,880 candidates (67.56 per cent) obtained five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, while 42,431 candidates (95.94 per cent) obtained five credits and above, with or without English Language and Mathematics.

Reacting on examination malpractice, the registrar emphasized that 259 candidates, representing 0.42 per cent of the total number who sat for the examinations, were involved, compared to 256 candidates (0.53 per cent) in 2024, representing a slight decrease.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Education, our partners, security operatives, examination personnel and all staff whose dedication and professionalism contributed to the successful conduct of this examination.

“The timely release of these results, accomplished within 64 days from the conduct of the last paper and 24 days from the completion of the marking exercise, demonstrates our commitment to excellence and efficiency,” he said.

Mohammed said an analysis of enrolment indicated that at the craft level, candidates enrolled in 17 Engineering Trades, seven Construction Trades, eight Miscellaneous Trades, four Business Trades and 16 General Education subjects.