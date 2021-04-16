27 Lagosians land in EFCC net over internet fraud

No fewer than 27 Lagosians, most of which were young men, have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for their alleged involvement in various computer-related frauds, said to have a negative impact on Nigeria’s image.

As gathered, the suspects, said to be all-male, were reported to have been arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Lagos Zonal Office on Friday.

The suspects apprehended include David Promise, Cyril Okodogbe, Taiwo Femi, Jasa Frank, Adesokan Ibrahim, Femi Phillip, Jimoh Olayinka Alimi, Anene Dominic, Victor Damola, Israel Attah, Alonge Oluwadamilare, Muhammadu Garba, Luis Fred, and Adu Olaoluwa.

Others apprehended were Precious Utomi, Oladosu Samuel, Andrew John, Olayiwola Ojo, Ekong Enobong, Oluwakemi Ezekiel, Okewole Segun, Olawale Adekunle, Ajibade Idris Adeniyi, Imeobong-Odion Promise, Karaole Lateef, Rowland Emmanuel, and Nelson Lucky.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen, said that the suspects were arrested at different places, Ayobo-Ipaja axis of the State.

Uwajuren stated that their arrest by EFCC personnel followed actionable intelligence on alleged Internet-related crimes perpetrated over the years by the suspects.

The EFCC spokesman further listed the item recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptop computers, and exotic cars. He added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.