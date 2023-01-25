27 cattle dealers die during bomb explosion in Nasarawa

No fewer than 27 persons were reported to have died and scores of others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a bomb exploded in a community linking Nasarawa and Benue states.

As gathered, the incident occurred after the victims, who were majorly Fulanis received cattle from the Benue State authorities and left the community in Doma Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the tragedy on Wednesday, narrated that the sad incident occurred in the Rukubi community.

Nansel disclosed that security agencies in collaboration with the state government have commenced efforts to unravel the circumstances that led to the bombing, and possibly arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He said, “It is unfortunate that such a thing happened. Twenty-seven of the herdsmen were killed after a bomb exploded in Doma LGA. The police and other security agencies are working round the clock to understand what led to the attack and track down those involved in the act.”

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who condemned the act, vowed to ensure that those behind the killing of the herdsmen are apprehended and made to face the law.

The governor urged all Fulani people across the state to remain calm, saying that the state government was working with the Benue State government to proffer a lasting solution to the incessant attacks on the people along the Nasarawa/Benue borders.

Sule said: “On behalf of the state government, I want to sympathise with the Fulani people across the state over the killings of their people by an unknown bomber. I want to assure them of the state government’s commitment to unraveling perpetrators of such act so as to face the full wrath of the law.”

Speaking on the incident, the Chairman of Doma LGA, Ahmed Sarki-Usman, said, “It must be the activity of some bad elements in the area. The act is capable of causing unrest in the LGA but I particularly want to thank the Fulani people for being calm and allowing the government and security agencies to handle the issue. I assure them that we will get to the root of the matter”.

The State Chairman, Miyetti Allah Kautal Horai, Ardo Dano, appealed to the federal and state governments to come to their aid in order to arrest those involved in the act, calm the situation, and restore normalcy in the area.

“The Fulani people are law-abiding citizens. We don’t like trouble, so let the government address the situation because we are really pained losing our loved ones,” he added.

