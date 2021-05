As the Nigerian Police intensified investigations to unravel more details on the murder of Akwa-Ibom job seeker, Iniubong Umoren, the deceased 26-year-old has been laid to rest in Nung Ita Ikot-Obio Enin Atai, Oruk Local Government.

At the funeral of the slain job seeker, friends and relatives eulogised the deceased and appealed to the country’s law enforcement to prosecute everyone responsible for the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) graduate.

