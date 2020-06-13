269 Nigerians evacuate from India arrive Lagos, Abuja

At least 269 Nigerians evacuated from different Indian cities have arrived Lagos and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Of the total number, 103 arrived Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja.

Arrival of the stranded Nigerians was confirmed on Saturday by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission in a statement on its official social media handle.

The commission disclosed that the passengers were tested twice consecutively and results showed that they were negative before they were allowed to board the flight to Nigeria.

According to it statement, 269 Stranded Nigerians in India landed in Nigeria (103 in Lagos, 166 in Abuja) today, Saturday 13th June 2020., about 2am, after a few hours of delay.

“All Evacuees now on Compulsory 14 days self isolation according to the new Protocol by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.