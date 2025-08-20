Ghana police arrests Nigerian for raping teenager

The Nigerian (name withheld) was said to have dragged the victim to a bush where he had her mouth covered, pulled out a knife to frighten the teenager before eventually raping her.

Mother of the victim, Cecilia Krampa, who narrated her daughter’s ordeal, said that the teenager was returning home after heading to see her sibling before she was stopped by the accused after which he forced her to the scene where he contravened the law.

“My daughter is learning seamstress, and her senior visited her,” Krampa said on the harrowing incident which happened yesterday at Nkwantanan Teachers City.

“After she saw her off and was returning home with her little sister, the man dragged her into the bush, covered her mouth, pulled a knife on her, and slept with her in the bush.

“Her younger sister managed to escape from the scene and in a desperate bid for help, she sought assistance from commercial motorcyclists popularly called Okada rider.”

Realizing that the motorcyclists were at his direction, the suspects allegedly fled the scene to avoid attack and prosecution.