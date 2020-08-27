261 stranded Nigerians return from China, under isolation

No fewer than 261 Nigerians stranded in China have been airlifted back to the country and would be placed under 14 days compulsory isolation introduced by Federal Government to prevent spread of coronavirus in the country.

The 261 Nigerians, who arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, were evacuated from Guangzhou, China in line with FG efforts to return Nigerians stranded across the globe since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Wuhan, China in December, last year.

Confirming the development, the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said that the stranded Nigerians were returned home on August 25, 2020 from Guangzhou, China via air peace flight.

“261 Stranded Nigerians in China returned yesterday 25th August 2020 from Guangzhou, China via @flyairpeace flight.

“All evacuees are now on a 14-day SELF ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov and Presidential Task Force on #Covid_19,” the commission wrote.