26 passengers die in Kogi boat mishap

No fewer than 26 passengers have been reported to have drown after a commercial boat capsized on the River Niger end of Kogi State.

The passengers were said to be traders traveling from Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State to Ilushi market in Edo State for their routine business activities.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, who disclosed this on Wednesday through a statement made available to The Guild, said that the mishap occurred yesterday evening.

Fanwo, while commiserating with the bereaved family over the disaster, described the mishap as heartbreaking loss that coyld have been avoided.

According to him, “The Government and people of Kogi State received with deep sadness the news of the boat mishap which occurred on the River Niger, involving traders traveling from Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State to Ilushi market in Edo State.

“His Excellency, Usman Ododo, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, has expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and has directed relevant agencies, including the State Emergency Management Agency, to work with local authorities to provide immediate support and relief to those affected.

“The Governor further assured that the State Government will intensify ongoing efforts in collaboration with federal agencies to improve safety measures on our waterways in order to prevent a recurrence of such a tragedy.

“We call on our people, especially riverine communities, to always prioritize safety by avoiding overloading and by using life jackets and other precautionary measures whenever they travel by water”.