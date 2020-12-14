26 Nigerian Army Generals go under isolation after testing COVID-19 positive

At least 26 Nigerian Army Generals have been confirmed to have tested positive to coronavirus and under isolation after attending the Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference (COAS) 2020, in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
The Generals were placed under isolation after tests conducted on them proved that they had contracted the virus following their interaction with General Officer Commanding 6 Division, based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, late Major-General Olu Irefin, who was later confirmed to have died of coronavirus complications.
Aside from the 26, other attendees, particularly generals, of the aborted conference have been directed by the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai, to embark on self-isolation to prevent spread of the virus in the country.
Through a statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa, said that the decision was taken incompliance with the country’s coronavirus protocols.
Musa, yesterday, noted that the number represented those that have been confirmed and that additional tests would be conducted to ascertain others status before being allowed to interact with the public.
He said: “As at Sunday the 13th of December 2020, a total of 417 personnel have so far been tested with 26 confirmed positive cases. Currently, all participants are in self isolation irrespective of their results while Nigeria Centre for Disease Control recommended COVID-19 treatment drugs were immediately issued to those that tested positive.
“Accordingly, all officers and soldiers working at the Army Headquarters are being tested and COVID-19 protocols being strictly enforced across all units and formations of the NA. Meanwhile, the entire Army Headquarters complex was thoroughly fumigated on Saturday 12 December 2020”, he added.
The Guild 2050 posts 18 comments