26 die, 64 injure during gas explosion in U.S

No fewer than 24 people have been confirmed dead while 64 others were left with varying degrees of injuries during a gas explosion in Havana, United States of America.

The incident was said to have happened at a Havana hotel which blew up in flames and destroyed several properties worth millions of dollars.

The blast at the hotel was said to have just been a block from the iconic capitol building in a renovated area of downtown Havana which seriously damaged two adjoining upscale buildings and inflicted lighter damage to 17 houses within a two-block radius.

Debris from the building was said to have fallen on pedestrians in the heavily traveled area and pieces of glass and debris went flying at a nearby grammar school.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, a Cuban rescue worker, whose name was not identified, said that they had picked through rubble for bodies and possible survivors.

He said after a Havana boutique hotel caught in a gas explosion, at least 26 dead and 64 others were injured.

“50 adults and 14 children were injured. one of the dead was a Spanish tourist.” he said.

As gathered, the neoclassical-style hotel was remodeled by a British company after the fall of the Soviet Union and for many years was considered the place to stay by visiting government officials and celebrities.

Also, the hotel, housed in a more than century-old building, had been closed and only workers were said to have been inside at the time of the explosion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

