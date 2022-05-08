Report on Interest
MetroWorld

26 die, 64 injure during gas explosion in U.S

By Esther Kalu

No fewer than 24 people have been confirmed dead while 64 others were left with varying degrees of injuries during a gas explosion in Havana, United States of America.

The incident was said to have happened at a Havana hotel which blew up in flames and destroyed several properties worth millions of dollars.

The blast at the hotel was said to have just been a block from the iconic capitol building in a renovated area of downtown Havana which seriously damaged two adjoining upscale buildings and inflicted lighter damage to 17 houses within a two-block radius.

Debris from the building was said to have fallen on pedestrians in the heavily traveled area and pieces of glass and debris went flying at a nearby grammar school.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, a Cuban rescue worker, whose name was not identified, said that they had picked through rubble for bodies and possible survivors.

He said after a Havana boutique hotel caught in a gas explosion, at least 26 dead and 64 others were injured.

“50 adults and 14 children were injured. one of the dead was a Spanish tourist.” he said.

As gathered, the neoclassical-style hotel was remodeled by a British company after the fall of the Soviet Union and for many years was considered the place to stay by visiting government officials and celebrities.

Also, the hotel, housed in a more than century-old building, had been closed and only workers were said to have been inside at the time of the explosion.

