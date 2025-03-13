25yrs old farmer commits suicide in Ogun

The body of a 25 years old man, Toye Dominic has been recovered by the police from a forest where he committed suicide in Ogun state.

Dominic’s lifeless body was recovered under a tree inside his farm where it was dangling many minutes after he had taken his own life.

It was learnt that a search for the deceased was initiated by the family after waiting endlessly for Dominic to return from the farm where he had gone to tend to his crops.

During the search for the young farmer, a local hunter, Kareem Olawalose, stumbled upon Dominic lifeless body and alerted the family on the whereabouts of the deceased.

Concerned over the circumstances surrounding Dominic’s death, the family alerted the police for investigation on the incident.

The Ogun Police Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the development, disclosed that investigations have commenced to ascertain what transpired before the deceased farmer committed suicide.

Odutola, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, stated that they found the deceased’s farm tools where he left them before venturing further into the forest to commit suicide.

The spokesperson said, “Policemen and villagers on arrival at the scene, observed that the deceased had set aside his farm tools before proceeding further into the forest, where he was found hanging from a tree.”

According to Odutola, no suicide note was found, and family members expressed shock that Dominic, who never had never experienced depression could embark on a prohibited act.

She revealed that after documenting the scene with removal of evidence to aid investigations, the body was moved to General Hospital, Ijebu Ode.

Odutola, who extended the commands condolences to the family, urged families to foster open communication to prevent escalating mental health issues in the state.

She said, “The Ogun State Police Command extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.”

Odutola also called on the public to remain vigilant and seek support for those experiencing emotional distress, emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness.