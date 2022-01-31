25yrs Kwara phone engineer bags one-year jail term over cyber theft

A 25-year old phone engineer, Abdulkazeem Ridwan, has been sentenced to one year imprisonment for offences bordering on cybercrime and possession of fraudulent funds by a High Court in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Ridwan, who was arraigned before Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, was said to have been arrested by The Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions, (EFCC) based on intelligence information.

After his arrest, the anti-graft agency arraigned him in court where they secured his conviction over the alleged crimes.

As disclosed on the agency’s social media handle, the conviction was secured by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Monday, January 31, 2022.

It stated that Ridwan, who hails from Surulere Local Government Area, Ogbomoso, Oyo State was prosecuted on a two-count charge before Justice Adenike when he pleaded guilty to commiting the crime.

