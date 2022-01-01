2,500 Kano Islamic clerics pray for Tinubu ahead 2023

Ahead of the 2023 presidential poll, about 2,500 Islamic clerics were said to have offered prayers for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to emerge as the party’s candidate as well as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

The clerics were said to have converged in Kano State to pray for the Lagos state former governor to become the party’s candidate and eventually announced as the winner of the next general election

In an interview on a popular television program, the Director-General of Tinubu Support Groups Management Council and a former Chairman of the appropriations committee in the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jubrin, stated that the clerics were convinced that the APC national leader had the pedigree to rule the country.

Jubrin, said of all the aspirants jostling to represent the party, Tinubu was the best candidate to replace President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We have about 2,500 ulamas from all over Kano that are all gathered; they were all told that they are coming to pray for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because this is what we want,” he said.

“And you see, these are real ulamas; some of them for a year, two years, do not go out of their domains. They don’t even relate very often with – these are spiritual people, people who are respected in the community. They’ve come today, they’ve spent their time, we’ve prayed in the Islamic way for Asiwaju.

“Of course, we prayed for the country, for peace and security. But specifically, a special prayer was conducted for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

