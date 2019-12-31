250 Nigerian students to get KolaDaisi scholarship

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

In a bid to encourage learning, a Nigerian foundation, Kola Daisi Foundation scholarship, has concluded plans to offer atleast 250 students scholarship in the country.

The 250 selected students, according to the foundation, will receive N50,000 each as their scholarship fee for attending KolaDaisi University, Ibadan for the year 2019/2020 academic session.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the foundation stressed that any prospective student must score a minimum of 140 in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to the statement, also, candidates with at least 4 points in the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) or A level can apply for the admission now and resume before 17th January, 2020 for them to enjoy the Scholarship offer in KolaDaisi University.