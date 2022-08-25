25 Ukrainians die, dozens others injure during Russian missile attack

No fewer than 25 Ukrainians have been confirmed dead while dozens others were left with varying degrees of injuries during Russian missile attack.

The missiles were said to have struck a railway station and a residential area in eastern Ukraine as the nation marked its Independence Day under heavy shelling.

The death toll was said to have risen from an initially reported 22 after three more bodies were retrieved from the rubble in the town of Chaplyne as rescue operations there ended.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, Ukrainian presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that the Vyshgorod region, directly north of Kyiv, also came under rocket attack, but there were no casualties reported.

According to him, the missile strikes and artillery shelling of frontline towns, such as Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Nikopol and Dnipro, followed President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s warnings of the risk of “repugnant Russian provocations” ahead of Wednesday’s 31st anniversary of independence from Moscow-dominated Soviet rule.

Speaking in Uzbekistan, Russia Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu repeated Moscow’s line it had deliberately slowed what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine to avoid civilian casualties.

Russia denies targeting civilians. It has also said that rail infrastructure is a legitimate target since it serves to supply Ukraine with Western weapons.

As gathered, August. 24 also marked six months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s most devastating conflict since World War Two.

