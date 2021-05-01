25 pro-Yoruba secession activists release from Ogun Police custody

No fewer than 25 pro-Yoruba secession activists have regained freedom from the Nigerian Police custody, hours after their arrest by the law enforcement agency for embarking on procession in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

They were released by the law enforcement agency after dozens of other demonstrators marched down to the Eleweran, the Police Headquarters in the state.

Among those arrested during the procession targeted at emphasising the clamour for a Yoruba nation was Zannu Williams, a young man who wore a traditional regalia during the demonstration that lasted for several minutes.

They were said to have been arrested by the law enforcement agency on Saturday after defying the police ban on a mass rally across the state capital.

MORE DETAILS LATER

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

