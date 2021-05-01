Report on Interest
under logo

Borno Govt. unveils 25yrs post-Boko Haram recovery plan

The Guild

INEC docks Varsity Don over electoral malpractices

The Guild

FG sets conditions for electricity tariff hike, metering

The Guild
MetroNews

25 pro-Yoruba secession activists release from Ogun Police custody

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

No fewer than 25 pro-Yoruba secession activists have regained freedom from the Nigerian Police custody, hours after their arrest by the law enforcement agency for embarking on procession in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

They were released by the law enforcement agency after dozens of other demonstrators marched down to the Eleweran, the Police Headquarters in the state.

Among those arrested during the procession targeted at emphasising the clamour for a Yoruba nation was Zannu Williams, a young man who wore a traditional regalia during the demonstration that lasted for several minutes.

They were said to have been arrested by the law enforcement agency on Saturday after defying the police ban on a mass rally across the state capital.

 

MORE DETAILS LATER

The Guild 2806 posts 27 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: