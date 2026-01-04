25 passengers die, 14 missing in Yobe boat mishap

At least 25 passengers have been confirmed dead while 14 others are still missing following a tragic boat mishap in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Meanwhile, 13 passengers have been rescued alive through the combined efforts of emergency responders and members of the local community.

As gathered, the victims were travelling from Adiyani town in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State to Garbi town in Nguru LGA of Yobe State after a day of fishing and farming activities.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Director General, Zubaida Umar, who confirmed the casualty figures on Sunday, narrated that the incident occurred at about 7:48 p.m. yesterday on, when a canoe conveying 52 passengers capsized midway across a water channel.

To fast-track the rescue operations, Umar disclosed that the Agency’s Maiduguri Operations Office has deployed an Emergency Response Team (ERT) to support ongoing search and rescue efforts.

According to her, the agency was alerted to the mishap by the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA). The deployed team is working in close coordination with YOSEMA, the Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC), local divers, and community volunteers to intensify rescue operations.

Umar expressed deep sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident, describing the tragedy as painful and avoidable. She reaffirmed NEMA’s commitment to supporting the Yobe State Government and local authorities until the rescue operation is concluded.

The NEMA Director General also renewed her appeal to riverine communities to prioritise safety during water transportation, urging boat operators and passengers to avoid overloading, adhere to safety guidelines, and ensure the use of life-saving devices such as life jackets.

NEMA said further updates would be provided as rescue efforts progress and more information becomes available.