25 internet fraudsters under EFCC detention in Lagos

No fewer than 25 internet fraudsters were reported to have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) for allegedly engaging in fraudulent activities in cyberspace.

As gathered, the suspects, who were all male, were said to have been arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Lagos Zonal Office.

The suspects include: Ibrahim Olatunji, Kelechi David, Olutayo Oluwapelumi, Abiola Gideon, Adesuyi Adeyika, Wano Ahmed, Imoukhuede Peter, Ige Oluwatobi, Durodola Tolulope, Makanjuola Elijah, Emmanuel Enyiema, Oguniran Boluwatife, Onikosi Idris, and Abdulateef Oriyomi.

Other were: Ogbere Ojulari, Abdulwaliu Adeyemi, Emmanuel Ezeh, John Bagbale, Moses Tarh, Emmanuel Okpe, Murtala Oyinlola, Ayomide Semiu, Adebayo Adetola, Covenant Eze, and Emmanuel Okwor.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, stated that their arrest followed series of intelligence on alleged Internet-related crimes of the syndicate.

Uwajaren added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.