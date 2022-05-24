25 die, 650 become homeless after flood disaster in India

No fewer than 25 people have been confirmed dead while over 650 were reportedly displaced as a result of flash floods and landslides in northeast Assam axis of India.

Of the 25 who had reportedly died, 20 people were said to have drowned while five others were killed by landslides during the period under review.

Confirming the statistics on Tuesday, Assam’s water resources minister, Pijush Hazarika, said that the number of death recorded and residents displaced were recorded in the past 10 days.

According to Pijush, parts of the railway network were devastated as result of the environmental disasters.

He disclosed that appropriate authorities have also set up 366 relief camps across 20 districts, providing temporary shelter for more than 95,000 people and that Roads, homes and buildings have been inundated by flood waters in different parts of the state.

As gathered, heavy monsoons are a yearly occurrence in Assam, resulting in flooding and landslides which force residents to flee their homes, often leaving behind their belongings.

The Brahmaputra River, one of the largest rivers in the world which flows from Tibet to India and finally into Bangladesh, burst its banks in Assam, inundating more than 1,800 villages in 26 districts this month.

