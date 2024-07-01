25 die, 53 injure during auto crash in Kano

It was a black Monday for the people of Kano and Kaduna states after 25 persons died during an auto crash around the Dangwaro Flyover along the popular Kano-Zaria road.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 53 persons involved in the auto crash were confirmed to have sustained varying degrees of injuries in the state.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano Sector Command, confirmed the tragic event which occurred at 3:30 am.

As gathered, a truck with number plate KMC 311 ZB reportedly lost control due to overspeeding. The trailer with 90 individuals onboard crashed, resulting in significant casualties and injuries.

The sector commander, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said, “Preliminary investigations suggest that the probable cause of the crash was due to overspeeding and loss of control by the driver of the trailer.”

Rescue operations were promptly initiated by the FRSC in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other emergency response agencies.

Items recovered from the scene include six motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, animals (rams and goats), maize, and the sum of four thousand naira. The items are now in police custody.

“All victims of the road crash have been transported to the Murtala Specialist Hospital Kano for urgent medical attention,” the FRSC stated.

“Transporting animals, goods, and human beings concurrently is an unsafe practice that not only endangers lives but also contravenes traffic regulations designed to ensure road safety,” he emphasised.

He sympathised with the families of the dead victims for the irreparable loss of their loved ones.

The FRSC urged all road users to adhere strictly to traffic laws and regulations to prevent tragedies on Nigerian roads.