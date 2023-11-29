25 die, 15 injure during tanker explosion in Kwara

No fewer than 25 people have been confirmed dead and 15 others sustained varying degrees of injuries during a petrol tanker explosion in Kwara State.

As gathered, the explosion occurred when the petrol tanker had a head-on collision with two other vehicles including an articulated vehicle, and an 18-seater commercial bus.

The explosion occurred yesterday in Peke village along Oko-Olowo, Bode Saadu expressway in Moro Local Government Area of the state.

Eyewitness narrated that the accident involving the three vehicles occurred at about 3:00 pm and that they a distress call to the state fire service was made 18 minutes later after they couldn’t manage the crisis.

They added that the petrol tanker was on its way from Niger State before colliding with another oncoming heavy-duty truck from Lagos.

The spokesman for the Kwara State Fire Service, Hakeem Adekunle, who confirmed the accident, disclosed that the number plate for the petrol tanker was JJN 17 XW.

“The firemen diligently worked to quench the inferno, but unfortunately, 25 lives were lost, and around 15 people were rescued with injuries,” he added.

“The collision ignited a fire that rapidly consumed both vehicles, also affecting another 18-seater bus from Lagos,” Adekunle recalled.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Kwara State Fire Service pleaded to road users to prioritize safe driving practices, warning motorists to adhere to safety measures consistently.

