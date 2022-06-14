Report on Interest
25 Benue young online businessmen risk jail terms over internet fraud

By Esther Kalu

No fewer than 25 young online businessmen risk jail term after being arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over internet fraud in Benue State.

The suspects were arrested during a sting operation by the anti-graft agency at various locations in Otukpo, Benue State.

The 25 suspects, who were smoked out of their hideouts following actionable intelligence on their alleged internet fraud-related activities include: E. Francis, A. Emmanuel, M. Wakili, C. Francis, I. Emmanuel , J. Williams , P. Idoko , M. Itodo , S. Abah, O. Ameh, O. Samson , O. Amuta , and O. Precious.

Others are: O. Solomon, N. Alex , O. Emmanuel, E. Godwin, O. Ochigbo, E. Chukwu, W. Godwin, Y. Elijah, V. Godwin, L. Owoicho, A. Augustine and O. Moses.

As disclosed on the social media handle of the agency, items recovered from them include different brands of mobile phones and computers.

The suspects were said to have made useful statements and would be arraigned in Court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

