24yrs old lady under EFCC detention over impersonation

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 24-year-old lady, Queen Jonathan, for her alleged involvement in an internet scam.

As gathered, the suspect was said to have been arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Benin Zonal Office in Oghara, Delta State.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, stated that Jonathan impersonated one expert in Bitcoin, Sophia Rodriguez, with intent to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, listed items recovered from the suspects to include an Infinix Hot 8 mobile phone,

The EFCC spokesman added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.