24-year-old man bags death sentence after killing classmate

A 24-year-old man, Ebinum Prosper, has been sentenced to death for murder of his classmate after his trial held at the High Court in Delta.

Prosper was jailed for killing the deceased, one Ojieh Chibogu, after he was he was found culpable of stabbing the casualty during an alteration between the duo in a sitting which had presented evidence and witnesses to establish the claims.

The prosecution, led by Catherine Oberuomo, an Assistant Director in the Delta State Ministry of Justice, told the court that the incident occurred on June 29, 2016, in Ugiliama Community at Ndokwa West Local Government.

The case, filed under Suit No. HCK/89C/2022, in a matter which lasted nearly a decade, saw the court emphasizing that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, thereby, convicting the offender accordingly.