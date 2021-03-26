24 Ogun youths under detention over internet frauds

Atleast 24 suspected internet fraudsters were reported to have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) for allegedly engaging in fraudulent activities using cyberspace.

The suspects include Oladitan Dauda, Olapade Segun, Babayemi Yahyah, Adesoye Samuel, Sani Olaniyi, Sulaimon Abdullahi, Sanni Saheed, Oladele Felix, Idowu Olamilekan, Adeniran Oluwaseun, Alarape Olawale, Yusuf Waheed, Olajide Yinka, Aderibigbe Adedeji, Okerin Emmanuel, and Adelakun Samuel.

Other were: Olajide Paul, Okenla Adetola, Akorede Aderemi, Ajibola Olayinka, Salaudeen Olawale, Solomon Omisakin, Ibraheem Ayinde, and Odusanya Abiodun.

As gathered, the suspects, all male, were said to have been arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Lagos Zonal Office at their various residences in the Sango axis of Ogun State.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, stated that their arrest followed series of intelligence on alleged internet-related crimes of the syndicate.

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include exotic cars, mobile phones of various brands, laptop computers, Wi-Fi, and modem devices.

Uwajaren added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.