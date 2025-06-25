24 Akwa Ibom lawmakers’ join APC after Gov’s defection

24 out of the 26 Members of the House of Assembly in Akwa Ibom State has defected from the People’s Democratic Party to the All (PDP) Progressive Congress.(APC).

The defection is coming days after the Governor of Akwa Ibom State had defected to the APC, as well as directing all members of his cabinet.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Udeme Otong, announced that 24 out of the 26 members of the Assembly have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during plenary on Tuesday, Otong disclosed that he had received resignation letters from the 24 lawmakers, who cited unresolved internal conflicts within the PDP’s National Working Committee as the reason for their defection.

The Speaker, however, did not clarify whether he was among the defectors or comment on the position of the two remaining lawmakers who have yet to declare their stance.

One of the two lawmakers is reportedly Ekpo-Ufot, representing Etinan State Constituency and known to be a loyalist of former Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Following the mass defection, the Speaker announced that House Leader Sunday Johnny (Onna Constituency), now one of the few remaining PDP members, would step down from his leadership role.

In his place, Chief Whip Effiong Johnson (Mbo Constituency) was appointed Acting Leader of the House, pending the selection of a new leader.

The defection is part of a broader political realignment in Akwa Ibom, which saw Governor Umo Eno, along with members of the state Executive Council, federal and state legislators, council chairmen, councillors, and aides, shift allegiance from the PDP to the APC.

Speaking at a reception held Saturday for the new APC members, Governor Eno described the move as a strategic effort to align Akwa Ibom with the federal government under President Bola Tinubu.