235 Iranian COVID-19 patients die in 24 hours

No fewer than 235 coronavirus patients were said to have died in last 24 hours by the Iranian Government at different isolation centers set up to control the virus transmission in the country.

Also, atleast 3,902 new COVID-19 cases were recorded within same period, increasing total number of cases recorded in the to 475,674, making Iran the worst-hit country in the Middle East region.

These came barely two days after 3,653 were confirmed by the government to have contracted the virus and 211 patients died after battling with the virus for several days at different isolation centers in the country.

Confirming the death toll on Monday, Iran health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari, said that the casualties recorded in the past 24 hours had equalled a daily death toll high set experienced on July 28.

The spokesman further said that the conditions of over 4,000 patients were currently in critical condition at different isolation centers and were been treated by medical officials to ensure a speedy recovery.

While he disclosed that more than 4.12 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus, reports from Iranian officials had it that over 471,700 people have been infected, and more than 26,957 people have already died as against over 389,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.