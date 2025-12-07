23 fun seekers die after fire gut nightclub in India

An inferno at a nightclub in India has resulted in 23 deaths, many others injured alongside lots of properties damaged in the facility.

The fire was said to have erupted following a cylinder blast which caused unrest at the scene, leading to urgent calls to emergency responders who made way into facility to commence rescuing operation.

The police held that tourists were among of the dead victims who were shown in images being stretched down the narrow stone staircase, as said by the Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant.

Sawant, on the incident which happened in Birch nightclub in north Arpora in Goa, during early hours of Sunday, said,“Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people.

“I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry. Those found responsible will face most stringent action under the law, any negligence will be dealt with firmly.”

“Three people died from burn injuries, while the others died from suffocation, he continued, adding that“It’s a tragic incident that should never have happened. The business was operating without proper permission, and that negligence led to the fire,” he concluded.

The authorities stated that investigations are ongoing in the matter and necessary informations would be provided.