23 Adamawa residents hospitalized after skin disease outbreak spreads

At least twenty-three residents have been hospitalised following a fresh outbreak of a rare, flesh-eating skin disease that is rapidly spreading in parts of Adamawa State.

The infection, suspected to be Buruli ulcer, has left several victims with deep, painful wounds and raised renewed fears of a public health emergency.

As gathered, the patients include women and children, many of whom are battling severe lesions consistent with the symptoms of the disease.

The new outbreak reportedly struck Malabu District in Fufore Local Government Area, the same community hit by a similar epidemic just weeks ago.

In September, at least eight people were reported to have died from the suspected disease in the same area.

Adamawa State Epidemiologist, Stephen Jones, confirmed that the affected individuals were brought to Yola Specialist Hospital earlier this week and are currently receiving intensive treatment.

“The situation is indeed worrisome,” Dr Jones said. “We have deployed rapid response teams to the area to identify more suspected cases, provide treatment, and stop further transmission.”

He explained that the state’s Ministry of Health has strengthened surveillance efforts and intensified public sensitisation campaigns to prevent more infections.

“We are working closely with local leaders and health volunteers to educate residents about early detection and hygiene practices,” he added.

Residents, however, remain anxious as the disease continues to claim new victims, especially as the infection appears to be spreading faster than during the previous episode.

Some community members say they have little understanding of how the infection spreads or what triggers it.

One of the hospitalised patients described the ordeal as both deceptive and painful. “It starts as a small, harmless lump on the skin,” the patient recounted. “Then it suddenly opens up and begins to eat deep into the flesh. It’s frightening.”

According to medical experts, Buruli ulcer is caused by Mycobacterium ulcerans, a bacterium related to those responsible for tuberculosis and leprosy.

The disease thrives in areas with poor sanitation and stagnant water, which serve as breeding grounds for the bacteria.

First recorded in Nigeria several decades ago, Buruli ulcer has resurfaced periodically in parts of the Southwest and North-central regions.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies it as a neglected tropical disease, warning that untreated cases can lead to permanent deformities, disabilities, or death.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa State Government has urged residents to promptly report any unusual skin swellings or wounds to nearby health centres.

Government authorities disclosed that early diagnosis and timely treatment remain the most effective ways to contain the spread and prevent another deadly outbreak.